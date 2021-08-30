Trending Now
Namibia starts construction of new transmission line to keep up with electricity needs
Namibia starts construction of new transmission line to keep up with electricity needs

written by Derdy August 30, 2021

WINDHOEK, Aug. 30  — Namibia’s power utility NamPower on Monday announced the commencement of construction of a 400-kV transmission line which will run in the country’s central part from Auas substation near Dordabis to Gerus substation near Otjiwarongo.
NamPower said the 287-km transmission line is part of the company’s investment in expanding its 400-kV transmission infrastructure backbone by more than 800 km. The construction is expected to be completed by the second half of 2022.
According to NamPower, the line will also allow for an increased transfer capacity to NamPower’s transmission customers to alleviate challenges currently experienced in ensuring continued electricity supply.
“The new transmission line will further enhance NamPower’s ability to trade electricity between other countries within the Southern African Power Pool,” said corporate sources.
The Southern African Power Pool is a cooperation of the national power companies in southern Africa under the auspices of the Southern African Development Community.
The line is also expected to benefit all Namibians through increased access to data services as NamPower currently avails its fiber-optic network through its subsidiary, the GridOnline, to licensed telecommunication service providers.

 

Xinhua

