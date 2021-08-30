Trending Now
Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack.
Bank Windhoek wins two International Awards at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards.

written by Derdy August 30, 2021

Windhoek, 30 August- Bank Windhoek was recognized by the international Global Brands Magazine for exemplary work done for three of its local marketing campaigns; the advertising and promotion of the new Bank Windhoek Mobile App, its Vehicle and Asset Finance (VAF), and “Swipe Local” Card Campaigns.

The Campaigns that have been awarded are an example of how Bank Windhoek is able to combine the current business environment, creativity, and local culture to deliver communication and marketing materials that makes this truly Namibian brand stand out. This is particularly evident in the way that these campaigns successfully used local nuances to evoke emotions and capture the essence of day to day lives of Namibians. The Cards campaign encouraged and endorsed patriotism in support of local businesses amid the COVID pandemic.

Pack concluded by saying, “We are honored to receive these awards and would like to thank every staff member, client, and stakeholder who helped empower us to provide financial services of a standard that merits global recognition.”

 

By NDN Reporter

