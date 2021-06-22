(Special for CAFS) ECOWAS to set up monitoring committee on transition process in Mali: president

ACCRA, June 22– The leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) decided at their summit in Accra Saturday to set up a monitoring committee to follow closely the transitional process in Mali, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, ECOWAS Commission president, said.

Addressing the media late Saturday at the close of the 59th Ordinary Session of the Authority of the Heads of State of ECOWAS, Brou said the monitoring committee would put in place a mechanism to monitor and follow the process very closely to prevent the recurring of the kind of confusion that rocked the transition in May.

“Mali is a very important country for ECOWAS, and the heads of state think that Mali should quickly return to constitutional order to preserve its stability because if stability is not preserved in Mali, it would impact the whole region,” said the president.

He said a continuous instability in Mali would aggravate the already fragile security situation in the subregion occasioned by terrorist attacks in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Nigeria.

“We need to ensure that we do not add another problem to these terrorist attacks,” Brou said adding the ECOWAS will work very closely with the transitional authorities in Mali to prepare towards the election in the best condition

“We also urge the international bilateral partners to continue to support Mali during this transitional period,” Brou urged. (Xinhua)