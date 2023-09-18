“Hello, Beijing” cultural and tourism exhibition kicks off in Angola

Trending Now
Africa

September 18, 2023

LUANDA, Sept. 18 — The “Hello, Beijing” cultural and tourism exchange event commenced in the Angolan capital, Luanda, on Saturday, aiming to help local residents understand the historical and cultural significance of Beijing, a renowned city, and showcase the latest achievements in urban development as a world-class tourist destination while highlighting Beijing’s unique charm.

This event was organized by the People’s Government of Beijing Municipality and the Chinese Embassy in Angola, featuring a photography exhibition and a Chinese food and cultural festival. During the photography exhibition, 80 outstanding photographic works were on display. The food and cultural festival invited two senior chefs from Beijing to present traditional Chinese dishes and typical snacks from Beijing to the Angolan participants.

Ermelindo Pereira, the second secretary of the Luanda Province of the ruling Angolan party, the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola, participated in the event and shared a “very positive impression.” He emphasized the importance of such cultural exchanges and expressed the desire for more activities between China and Angola. “Relations between the people of the two countries are built on the interaction of culture, art, politics, and all other aspects of society,” he said.

In addition to Angola, the “Hello, Beijing” event is also scheduled to be held in Qatar and Morocco. (Xinhua)

