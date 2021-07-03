Ghana records community infection of COVID-19 Delta variant

ACCRA, July 3 — Ghana confirmed a community infection of the Delta variant of COVID-19 on Friday, the Ministry of Information said.

“The Ghana Health Service informed the COVID-19 Task Force on Friday that the Delta Variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus had been recorded within a community in the latest round of genomic sequencing,” said the ministry in a release.

Without specifying the location and the number of these infections, the ministry said, “the relevant agencies are taking the necessary steps to contain the spread, and the positive persons are in good health.”

On June 22, Ghana first confirmed six cases of COVID-19 Delta variants among passengers arriving in the country.

The West African country confirmed 85 new infections Friday, bringing the national count to 95,914 with 796 deaths.

– Xinhua