Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Over 116,000 Zimbabweans return from South Africa amid xenophobic violence
Over 116,000 Zimbabweans return from South Africa amid xenophobic violence
Africa

Over 116,000 Zimbabweans return from South Africa amid xenophobic violence

July 29, 2026

HARARE, July 29– A total of 116,670 Zimbabwean citizens have returned from neighboring South Africa amid anti-immigration protests and violence in that country, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Zhemu Soda said Tuesday.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare, Soda said 36,940 returnees were repatriated with government assistance, while 79,730 returned on their own.

So far, 38,057 returnees have registered for employment, he added.

He noted concern over returnees’ lost employment benefits, pensions and unpaid wages, saying the government will address these issues through bilateral channels.

To support the returnees, the government has mobilized trucks to transport their personal property and equipment while establishing a new reception center in Harare. Meanwhile, the Beitbridge Reception Center clinic has provided medical care to more than 2,100 returnees.

The Zimbabwean government has disbursed 3.4 million U.S. dollars for the repatriation efforts, complemented by funds from United Nations agencies and international humanitarian organizations, Soda added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 33
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

WHO roots for digital payments to boost Africa’s...

June 25, 2021

Uganda develops online appraisal system for public projects

February 17, 2018

Ugandan president, UN chief discuss regional security

February 11, 2019

20 killed in S. African flood

April 12, 2022

UN suspends humanitarian aid after attacks in Nigeria’s...

April 19, 2021

Botswana beefs up efforts against rhino poaching

December 24, 2019

Zimbabwean president sets deadline for ministers to draw...

February 9, 2021

Africa says China’s vaccine pledge timely

December 1, 2021

Former S. African President Zuma taken into custody

July 8, 2021

Rosatom Showcases Innovative Nuclear Technologies at Africa Energy...

March 6, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.