Zambia develops guidelines for safety of workers at workplaces amidst COVID-19

LUSAKA, May 2 — Zambia on Saturday joined the rest of the world in commemorating International Labor Day, with President Edgar Lungu disclosing that the government has developed workplace safety and health guidelines to ensure that workplaces continue to operate optimally while guiding employees on how to reduce exposure to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Zambian leader has since urged employers and employees to diligently apply the guidelines in order to minimize the spread of the pandemic in workplaces and minimize disruptions to operations of businesses.

He called on employers to continue seeking innovative ways of sustaining their businesses in the midst of the pandemic.

He said the government has prioritized intervention aimed at supporting enterprises, safeguarding jobs and wealth creation in the midst of the pandemic.

He further commended employers and employees for keeping the wheels of the economy moving despite the many challenges faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government, he said, has continued with the program on job creation and operationalization of industrial yards and cluster development aimed at providing an enabling physical space for entrepreneurs.

The Zambian leader further urged the ministry responsible for labor to expedite the process of coming up with the sector minimum wage.

This, he said, was aimed at protecting the rights of vulnerable categories of employees. (Xinhua)