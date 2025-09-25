Zambia launches early warning initiative against climate-related disasters

LUSAKA, Sept. 25 — Zambia on Thursday launched an initiative aimed at preparing communities to protect themselves against the increasing risks of climate-related disasters.

The Early Warning for All Initiative is a global effort championed by the United Nations (UN) to ensure that by 2027, everyone on the planet has access to life-saving early warning systems.

Zambian Vice-President Mutale Nalumango described the initiative as a “game changer” in protecting lives and livelihoods, noting that with the growing frequency and intensity of disasters, timely information has become one of the most powerful tools for reducing vulnerability and building resilience among communities.

“We cannot afford to leave anyone behind, especially the most vulnerable, because disasters affect us all, but not equally,” she said.

“This initiative is not about technology alone. It is about saving lives, protecting livelihoods, and securing a sustainable future for our people.”

Nalumango emphasized that early warning systems must not only exist but must also be effective, people-centered, and accessible to all, including those in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

The government is committed to strengthening multi-hazard early warning systems by integrating scientific knowledge, indigenous practices, and modern technology, she said.

Beatrice Mutali, UN resident coordinator in Zambia, said the launch represents both a commitment and a call to action for Zambia and its partners to prioritize early warning systems as a critical tool for resilience.

She noted that through the initiative, Zambia has demonstrated its alignment with the UN secretary-general’s vision of ensuring that no one is left behind when it comes to accessing early warning information by 2027.

Collins Nzovu, acting minister of green economy and environment, called for increased investment in preparedness and early warning systems. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 50