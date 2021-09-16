Trending Now
Israeli minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz at a visit at the Abarbanel Mental Health Medical Center, on June 22, 2021. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/FLASH90 *** Local Caption *** אברבנאל שר הבריאות ניצן הורוביץ
World

Israel, EU agree on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates

written by Paulina Meke September 16, 2021

JERUSALEM, Sept. 16 — Israel and the European Union (EU) on Wednesday agreed on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, Israel’s Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said.
This move, expected to take effect in early October, will facilitate tourism and economic relations between Israel and Europe, the minister added.
The agreement will allow eligible Israelis to obtain the EU digital COVID certificate, which will make it easier for Israelis to travel to EU countries, according to a statement by the Israeli Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The European certificate is a digital proof that a person has either been vaccinated against COVID-19, received a negative test result, or recovered from the virus.
The ministries noted, however, that mutual recognition is subject to each country’s requirements for foreign entry such as taking coronavirus tests and entering quarantine.
The agreement will also prepare the ground for the opening of the Israeli tourism sector to host European tourists, they added.
The European certificate, known as the green pass, also allows entry to restaurants, cultural centers, public institutions and more, in accordance with coronavirus guidelines in each country. (Xinhua)

