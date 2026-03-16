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Inflation remains top urgent concern for Filipinos
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Inflation remains top urgent concern for Filipinos

March 16, 2026

MANILA, March 16 — Controlling inflation continues to be the most urgent national concern of Filipinos, according to a nationwide survey released Monday by pollster Pulse Asia Research Inc.

The need to control inflation has remained largely unchanged since the December 2025 survey, the pollster said.

Inflation was followed by graft and corruption in government and workers’ pay. Other immediate concerns include reducing poverty, creating more jobs, combating the sale and use of illegal drugs, and fighting criminality, the survey showed.

The survey was conducted from Feb. 27 to March 2, using face-to-face interviews.

It was based on a nationwide sample of 1,200 representative adults aged 18 and above. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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