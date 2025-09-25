Trending Now
Home International 2 Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in West Bank
2 Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in West Bank
InternationalMiddle Eastwar

2 Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in West Bank

September 25, 2025

RAMALLAH, Sept. 25 — Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the town of Tamoun, south of the West Bank city of Tubas, the Ramallah-based Health Ministry said Thursday.

“The General Authority for Civil Affairs informed us of the killing of Mohammed Suleiman, 29, and Alaa Bani Ouda, 20, by Israeli army fire in the town of Tamoun, Tubas,” the ministry said in a press statement.

It added that the Israeli army has detained their bodies. Palestinian security sources told Xinhua that the Israeli army surrounded a house in the town and fired three Energa rifle grenades and an explosive drone at the besieged house, while clashes and heavy gunfire were heard in the area.

Meanwhile, Tubas Governor Ahmed al-Asaad told Xinhua that the Israeli side had been informed of the killing of the two young men.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Thursday that during a joint operation in the area, the forces “eliminated a terrorist cell that was planning to carry out an imminent terrorist attack.”

“As part of ISA (Israel Security Agency) intelligence efforts, members of the cell affiliated with the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization were located, including the terrorists Alaa Ga’udat Bani Ouda and Mohammad Qassem Suleiman — armed operatives involved in advancing shooting and explosive attacks from Tamun,” it said.

As Israel escalates its military campaign in Gaza, violence has also surged in the West Bank, with the Israeli military intensifying raids and arrests targeting what it says are suspected militants. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 52
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Tokyo 2020 organizers emphasize utmost efforts to let...

July 22, 2021

2 bodies found, 5 still missing after mine...

September 22, 2025

Russia, Ukraine agree to organize humanitarian corridors for...

March 3, 2022

Flash flood kills 8 in east Afghanistan

July 9, 2022

Zambia to host AU ministerial meeting to discuss...

May 20, 2025

S.Korea successfully test fires submarine-launched ballistic missile

September 15, 2021

EU, AstraZeneca reach agreement on COVID-19 vaccine supply...

September 4, 2021

South African president engages with European leaders on...

August 24, 2025

S. Korea’s battery maker chief sentenced to 15...

September 23, 2025

2 Hezbollah members killed, 11 wounded in Israeli...

September 20, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.