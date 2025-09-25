2 Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in West Bank

RAMALLAH, Sept. 25 — Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the town of Tamoun, south of the West Bank city of Tubas, the Ramallah-based Health Ministry said Thursday.

“The General Authority for Civil Affairs informed us of the killing of Mohammed Suleiman, 29, and Alaa Bani Ouda, 20, by Israeli army fire in the town of Tamoun, Tubas,” the ministry said in a press statement.

It added that the Israeli army has detained their bodies. Palestinian security sources told Xinhua that the Israeli army surrounded a house in the town and fired three Energa rifle grenades and an explosive drone at the besieged house, while clashes and heavy gunfire were heard in the area.

Meanwhile, Tubas Governor Ahmed al-Asaad told Xinhua that the Israeli side had been informed of the killing of the two young men.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Thursday that during a joint operation in the area, the forces “eliminated a terrorist cell that was planning to carry out an imminent terrorist attack.”

“As part of ISA (Israel Security Agency) intelligence efforts, members of the cell affiliated with the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization were located, including the terrorists Alaa Ga’udat Bani Ouda and Mohammad Qassem Suleiman — armed operatives involved in advancing shooting and explosive attacks from Tamun,” it said.

As Israel escalates its military campaign in Gaza, violence has also surged in the West Bank, with the Israeli military intensifying raids and arrests targeting what it says are suspected militants. (Xinhua)

