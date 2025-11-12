UN, AU to hold 9th annual conference in New York

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 12 — The 9th African Union-United Nations annual conference will take place at UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, announced Tuesday.

The high-level meeting will be co-chaired by Chairperson of the AU Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Haq said at a daily briefing.

The meeting will focus on progress in the implementation of cooperation frameworks between the two organizations, as well as on the joint action and challenges linked to peace, security, development, human rights and climate action, he said.

The annual conference will conclude with a joint press conference by the UN secretary-general and the chairperson of the AU Commission, Haq stated.

The first AU-UN annual conference was held in New York in April 2017, during which the two organizations signed a joint framework for an enhanced partnership in peace and security. (Xinhua)

