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Yemeni leader warns Houthi escalation threatens Red Sea shipping security
(250312) -- SANAA, March 12, 2025 (Xinhua) -- Armed men loyal to the Houthi group participate in an armed tribal rally supporting the resumption of attacks against Israeli ships, in Sanaa, Yemen, on March 11, 2025. Yemen's Houthi group announced Tuesday night the resumption of attacks against Israeli ships in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Bab al-Mandab Strait. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)
International

Yemeni leader warns Houthi escalation threatens Red Sea shipping security

July 21, 2026

ADEN, Yemen, July 21– Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Rashad al-Alimi on Tuesday warned that the Houthi group’s threats against Saudi-linked shipping could have broader implications for security in the Red Sea.

Al-Alimi said the Houthis’ actions could affect not only Yemen but also Red Sea coastal states and Asian countries that rely on the strategic waterway, the state-run Saba news agency reported.

He called on the international community to view the Houthi group within the broader context of regional security challenges. His remarks came a day after the Houthi group announced a maritime ban on Saudi-linked vessels, saying the move was a response to what it described as Saudi Arabia’s long-running blockade on Houthi-controlled areas.

Saudi Arabia rejected the allegations, saying hundreds of commercial ships carrying food, fuel and other goods had entered Houthi-controlled ports during the first half of this year.

The Saudi-led coalition said it would take “necessary and decisive” measures to protect commercial vessels transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait and respond firmly to any Houthi threats.

Regional governments, including Kuwait and Qatar, have rejected the Houthi move and reaffirmed their support for freedom of navigation under international law.

The Houthis have previously used missiles, drones and naval attacks against vessels they said were linked to Israel and the United States during the Gaza conflict, forcing many shipping companies to divert traffic away from the Red Sea, a vital route for global trade and energy supplies.

The latest development could further increase risks to commercial navigation amid the ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in support of the Yemeni government in 2015. The latest development has fueled concerns that the de-escalation since a 2022 UN truce could unravel. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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