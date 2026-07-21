South Africa steps up Ebola screening for travelers from DR Congo, Uganda

CAPE TOWN, July 21– South Africa has introduced mandatory health screening measures for travelers arriving in the country from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda following the ongoing Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak.

“Due to the current EVD outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, everyone traveling to South Africa from the DRC and Uganda is required to complete a Travel Health Questionnaire (THQ),” the South African government said in a traveler alert posted on social media on Tuesday.

“The THQ can be completed up to 24 hours before travel to South Africa to facilitate smooth processing upon arrival,” the government said.

More than 2,400 confirmed Ebola cases and over 900 deaths have been reported in the DRC since the outbreak was declared in May, according to the World Health Organization.

The mandatory screening measure requires affected travelers to complete the questionnaire before arrival as part of efforts to strengthen monitoring at South African ports of entry.

To date, no Ebola cases linked to the current outbreak have been reported in South Africa, while health authorities continue to monitor developments and prepare for any potential importation of the virus. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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