Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Flood death toll in southern Thailand hits 145
Flood death toll in southern Thailand hits 145
AsiaClimate and WeatherDisasterInternational

Flood death toll in southern Thailand hits 145

November 28, 2025

BANGKOK, Nov. 28 — The death toll from severe flooding in southern Thailand has hit 145, authorities said on Friday as water levels begin to recede and rescue operations continue.

During a press briefing, government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said that fatalities have been reported across eight southern provinces, with Songkhla recording the highest toll at 110.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the widespread southern flooding has affected an estimated 3.54 million people, even though water levels in several areas have receded.

Hat Yai, the worst-hit city, received the heaviest rainfall in years during an intense monsoon earlier this week, prompting the government to declare a state of emergency in Songkhla province to streamline evacuation and rescue efforts. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 37
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Saudi Arabia to allow vaccinated citizens to travel...

July 20, 2021

World Insights: Middle East peace remains distant as...

September 16, 2025

Drug gang busted in Austria, 11 arrested

October 28, 2025

Hamas delegation in Egypt receives new Gaza truce...

August 18, 2025

AU calls for civilian-led transitional gov’t in Sudan

September 18, 2025

CMG holds first “Twinkle Star Project” animation tour...

June 12, 2023

South Africa suspends poultry imports from Brazil due...

May 23, 2025

Egypt, Russia consult over U.S.-backed draft resolution on...

November 17, 2025

Xi’s article on building China into leading country...

June 5, 2025

Witchcraft Case Rocks Hichilema’s Presidency

September 16, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.