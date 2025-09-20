Poland scrambles fighter jets to secure airspace in Russian raids on Ukraine

WARSAW, Sept. 20 — Polish and allied aircraft were deployed early Saturday to safeguard Poland’s airspace during Russia’s strikes on Ukrainian targets near the Polish border, said the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command.

On-duty fighter pairs have been scrambled, and air defense and radar systems have been put on high alert, the command said on social media X, adding that Polish forces remain on standby for immediate action.

At around 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), it said that the operations were concluded and the ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems that were activated have returned to normal.

Stressing that the operations were preventive and aimed at securing the Polish airspace, the command said it will continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine and remains in constant readiness to ensure Poland’s security. (Xinhua)

