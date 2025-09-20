Trending Now
Home InternationalEurope Poland scrambles fighter jets to secure airspace in Russian raids on Ukraine
Poland scrambles fighter jets to secure airspace in Russian raids on Ukraine
EuropeInternationalwar

Poland scrambles fighter jets to secure airspace in Russian raids on Ukraine

September 20, 2025

WARSAW, Sept. 20 — Polish and allied aircraft were deployed early Saturday to safeguard Poland’s airspace during Russia’s strikes on Ukrainian targets near the Polish border, said the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command.

On-duty fighter pairs have been scrambled, and air defense and radar systems have been put on high alert, the command said on social media X, adding that Polish forces remain on standby for immediate action.

At around 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), it said that the operations were concluded and the ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems that were activated have returned to normal.

Stressing that the operations were preventive and aimed at securing the Polish airspace, the command said it will continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine and remains in constant readiness to ensure Poland’s security. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 27
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China’s Xi Jinping arrives in South Africa to...

August 22, 2023

British PM says “ready” to put troops on...

February 17, 2025

Russia foils terror attack on senior military official

August 12, 2025

China Travel thrives on policy-driven convenience

May 20, 2025

Bull running event in Spain cancelled after man...

November 1, 2021

Death toll of India’s Telangana chemical factory explosion...

July 1, 2025

68 killed in U.S. air raids on detention...

April 28, 2025

Ukrainian cargo plane crashes in Greece

July 17, 2022

Ukraine, Russia prepare for peace talks in Istanbul...

May 15, 2025

Thai army denies plans to seize disputed temple...

August 11, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.