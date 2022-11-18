11 killed in gas tank explosion in Iraq

BAGHDAD, Nov. 18 — Up to 11 people were killed, and 13 others wounded in Thursday’s gas tank explosion in Iraq’s semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan, a provincial official said on Friday.

Governor Haval Abubakir said at a press conference that the huge explosion at a house occurred due to a leak from a liquefied petroleum gas tank used for heating in the Kaziwa neighborhood in the Sulaimaniyah province.

Rescue workers were still searching for four other missing people, who were believed to have been buried under the rubble of a three-story building collapsing in the blast, he said.

Abubakir also declared a public mourning for one day in the Sulaimaniyah province in northeastern Iraq. (Xinhua)