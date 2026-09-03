Trending Now
Home International Putin positions Russian Far East as strategic gateway for Asia-Pacific cooperation
Putin positions Russian Far East as strategic gateway for Asia-Pacific cooperation
International

Putin positions Russian Far East as strategic gateway for Asia-Pacific cooperation

September 3, 2026

MOSCOW, Sept. 3– Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled a new development strategy for the Far East on Thursday, positioning the region as a strategic gateway for cooperation with Asia-Pacific nations.

Speaking at the plenary session of the 11th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin said that the Far East region has attracted 25 trillion rubles (around 287.9 billion U.S. dollars) in investment over the past 11 years, with its gross regional product more than tripling.

“Our strategic line is for the Far East to be a territory of cooperation and dynamic change across the economy and infrastructure, in the development of technology and personnel training and, of course, in the social sphere,” Putin said.

Meanwhile, Putin stressed the importance of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, which is expected to handle 70 million tons of cargo annually by 2030, linking Russia’s St. Petersburg and Murmansk with Vladivostok and onward to Asian markets.

“Our goal is to make navigation on the route year-round. To that end, we are building icebreakers and ice-class vessels, developing service and rescue fleets, expanding our satellite network and upgrading port facilities,” Putin said.

He also highlighted the importance of regional environmental protection and tourism development. The forum runs from Sept. 1 to 4. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 47
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Afghan forces uncover ammunition depot in Kabul

November 17, 2025

Central African leaders meet to advance integration, security

September 10, 2025

IMF says Zimbabwe’s economy to maintain strong momentum...

November 7, 2025

Trump’s remarks on Venezuelan airspace closure spark wide...

December 1, 2025

Cuba links latest power grid collapse to U.S....

July 16, 2026

Australia reports decline in HIV, surge in common...

September 15, 2025

Kenyan security forces thwart bomb attack in border...

October 27, 2025

Russia seeks security guarantees in Ukraine peace deal:...

March 17, 2025

China extradites economic crime suspect from South Africa

February 3, 2026

Russia’s Hermitage museum demands return of paintings on...

March 11, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.