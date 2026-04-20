Sri Lanka moves to train 10,000 construction workers amid labor shortage

COLOMBO, April 20 — The Sri Lankan government has initiated a program to train 10,000 construction workers through the Sri Lanka Army to address a growing labor shortage in the sector, the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Water Supply announced Monday.

The move comes as the construction industry faces thousands of unfilled positions, with authorities estimating around 7,500 vacancies.

Officials had initially explored the option of recruiting foreign workers, but later decided to meet demand by developing a domestic workforce.

Discussions are currently underway with construction companies as part of efforts to support the initiative and ensure alignment with industry requirements.

Authorities are also working to formalize “construction worker” as a recognized job category.

The program is primarily focused on young individuals who have completed their Advanced Level examinations and are not yet engaged in further education or employment.

Awareness campaigns are being conducted, and a selection process is ongoing to identify suitable candidates for training.

Officials have identified employment uncertainty as a key factor discouraging workers from entering the construction field.

The sector is often characterized by project-based work, where workers face periods without income between contracts.

The new initiative is expected to provide more stable employment conditions, including regular salaries and standardized work arrangements.

Sri Lanka has previously faced acute labor shortages in construction, particularly during post-disaster rebuilding efforts such as those following Cyclone Ditwah, when demand for workers surged due to large-scale housing projects. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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