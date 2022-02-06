Woman gang raped by two men

KATUTURA, FEB 6 – Two men were arrested by police after they allegedly gang-raped a 19 year old woman on Saturday around 02h00 at Katutura location, Kamanjab. The duo had initially offered to escort the woman – who was allegedly intoxicated – home, but instead had other plans

“It is alleged that the two arrested suspects, ranging from the ages of 21 and 27 years old, raped the 19 years old Namibian female (survivor), whom they offered to escort to her house since she was intoxicated, but they allegedly rather took her to their friends’ house since they were drinking together at the bar.”

The rape survivor indicated to police that she could not remember what happened and how she found herself at that house. She felt the pain of someone holding her hands and when she opened her eyes she saw one of the suspects having sexual intercourse with her, while the other one was holding her hands.

“As she was still under the influence, she proceeded to sleep and in the morning around 06h20 she noticed that she was

naked and saw another suspect naked next to her.”

On the same day at Okatumbakomasa location, a 17 years old Namibian female was allegedly raped by a 15 years old Namibian male suspect.

“It is further alleged that the female (survivor) was on her way back home from her boyfriend’s house and allegedly on her way she was stopped by the suspect in front of Victoria Bar, whereby the suspect took her forcefully to the toilet where he raped her. The suspect kept the victim the whole night until 06h00.” – info@namibiadailynews.info