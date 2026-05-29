Uganda’s confirmed Ebola cases rise to 9: health ministry

KAMPALA, May 29 — Uganda’s confirmed Ebola cases have risen to nine after two new infections were detected in the capital Kampala, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said the two newly confirmed cases are Congolese nationals, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases in the East African country to nine, including one death.

One of the new patients presented with symptoms consistent with Ebola and was swiftly isolated by rapid response teams after the symptoms were detected, according to the ministry.

“All contacts of this new confirmed case have been identified and are under close follow up,” the ministry said. The second confirmed case is a contact of a previously confirmed Ebola patient, the statement added.

The ministry urged the public to remain vigilant and seek medical attention immediately if they develop symptoms associated with Ebola, including sudden fever, fatigue, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea and unexplained bleeding.

Uganda declared its latest Ebola outbreak on May 15 after confirming an imported case involving a Congolese national who had traveled from eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, the epicenter of the current regional outbreak, to seek treatment in Uganda. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 121