UNIFIL reaffirms commitment to peace, stability in S. Lebanon

BEIRUT, May 29– The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reaffirmed on Friday its commitment to supporting peace and stability in southern Lebanon despite a deteriorating security situation marked by continued hostilities, repeated violations along the Blue Line, and the risk of further escalation.

The pledge came during a ceremony held at UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura to mark the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, according to a statement released by UNIFIL on its website.

UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Diodato Abagnara said peacekeepers continue to carry out their mandate with professionalism and dedication despite the challenging environment, using liaison and coordination mechanisms to help reduce tensions and facilitate humanitarian movements where possible, said the statement.

Abagnara stressed that a political and diplomatic path remains the only viable solution to the conflict, adding that UNIFIL remains committed to supporting the parties in restoring the cessation of hostilities and creating the conditions for a permanent ceasefire.

The ceremony included a tribute to six UNIFIL peacekeepers who lost their lives in recent months while serving with the mission. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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