Grade 7 learner drowns in public swimming pool

Rosh Pinah, FEB 6 – Tragedy struck on Saturday when a Grade 7 pupil from Hoeksteen Primary School drowned while swimming at Rosh Pinah public swimming pool. According to a police report, it is alleged that there was no lifeguard present.

“It is alleged that the deceased, Darlington Eigub, a 12 years Namibian male victim who was a Grade 7 learner, drowned while swimming at Rosh Pinah public swimming pool, with his friends. It is alleged that there was no life guard and the deceased’s friends removed the body and stopped a car for help and was taken to a Private clinic where he was declared dead upon arrival. Next of kin were notified and Police investigation continues.”

The incident happened at around 14h45.

In a separate incident on the same day, divers are still searching for the bodies of three people who are suspected to have drowned at Lake Oanub Resort. This occurred following a boat cruise where nine adults were aboard.

“On Saturday 5/02/2022 between 14:30 and 15:00 at Lake Oanub Resort dam, it is alleged that about nine (09) male Namibian adults went on a boat cruise and enjoyment, but the boat sank (submerged). Six occupants were rescued, but three are suspected to have drowned. It is further alleged that the bodies were not yet recovered and a search

continues today with the assistance of S.R.F divers.” – info@namibiadailynews.info