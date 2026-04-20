Trending Now
Home Australia Australian man charged over 200 kg cocaine import
Australian man charged over 200 kg cocaine import
AustraliaCrimeCurrent AffairsInternationalTrade

Australian man charged over 200 kg cocaine import

April 20, 2026

SYDNEY, April 20 — A 41-year-old Australian man has been charged by police over an alleged attempt to import 200 kg of cocaine into the country by sea.

A joint statement on Monday from federal law enforcement agencies and police in the east coast states of New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland said that the man was arrested on Thursday after officers located the cocaine on board an intercepted catamaran.

Police said that the vessel was intercepted by an organized crime task force investigating an alleged plan by a criminal syndicate with links to outlaw motorcycle gangs to sail cocaine into Australian waters before transferring it to local vessels to bring the cocaine to shore.

It will be alleged in court that the catamaran had sailed out of the Tweed River, located in northern NSW near the border with Queensland, on Tuesday to collect the drugs before returning on Thursday, when it was intercepted.

In addition to 200 kg of cocaine, police said that 100,000 Australian dollars (71,500 U.S. dollars) in cash was found on board.

The 41-year-old man from northern NSW was charged with one count of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug and faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Investigations to determine the vessel and the crew responsible for transporting the cocaine into Australian waters are ongoing. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 41
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China overtakes U.S. as Germany’s top trading partner...

October 24, 2025

Investigators blame “systemic failures” for deadly midair collision...

January 28, 2026

DPRK destroyer test-fires strategic cruise missiles

March 11, 2026

Interview: CPC’s experience in leading China out of...

August 3, 2021

Chinese defense ministry urges U.S. to stop deceiving...

June 26, 2025

Vietnam’s central bank sets 2026 credit growth target...

January 12, 2026

World Food Programme warns of severe food security...

April 11, 2026

China’s quantum computer operating system Origin Pilot opens...

February 26, 2026

Omaruru Bridge Expansion: A Pathway to Progress Amidst...

August 18, 2023

African officials, experts hail China’s global initiatives as...

October 18, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.