Suspect escapes custody at Oshakati Magistrates Court

Crime

February 6, 2022

OSHAKATI, FEB 6 – Police are conducting a manhunt after a man escaped their custody on Friday, according to a statement issued by NamPol’s Public Relations Division. The suspect who was in custody for Theft will now add Escape from lawful custody to his rap sheet after escaping evading police at around 09h30 at Oshakati Magistrate Court.

“It alleged that the suspect who was in custody for on Ongwediva Cr 97/10/2021 for Theft and Escape from lawful custody, escaped from Oshakati magistrate court were he was brought for court hearing. It is further alleged that he escaped through unlocked police holding cells by [jumping] through the wall and disappeared. No arrest was made and a Police hunt to apprehend him continues,” read the statement.

In Rehoboth, police are investigating a case of Fraud involving a 37 year old woman. On Wednesday 02/02/2022 at unknown time at Focus finance Rehoboth shopping centre, it is alleged that the 37 years old Namibian female suspect defrauded the company by issuing loans to clients without their knowledge and stole money to the total value of N$92000.00. Police investigations continue. – info@namibiadailynews.info

 

