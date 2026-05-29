Trump outlines conditions for Iran deal including nuclear material removal

WASHINGTON, May 29 — U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday outlined conditions for a deal with Iran, including the elimination of Iran’s enriched nuclear materials, reopening the Strait of Hormuz with no tolls and removing water mines left.

“Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

The U.S. Naval blockade “will now be lifted,” said Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump said that Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles will be unearthed by the United States in close coordination and conjunction with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency and destroyed.

In terms of the financial compensation for the war demanded by Iran and the idea of investments suggested by the White House, Trump said “no money will be exchanged, until further notice.”

Trump also said he would be meeting his national security team at the White House “to make a final determination” on Friday.

Post Views: 91