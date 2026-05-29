Trending Now
Home International Trump outlines conditions for Iran deal including nuclear material removal
Trump outlines conditions for Iran deal including nuclear material removal
International

Trump outlines conditions for Iran deal including nuclear material removal

May 29, 2026

WASHINGTON, May 29 — U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday outlined conditions for a deal with Iran, including the elimination of Iran’s enriched nuclear materials, reopening the Strait of Hormuz with no tolls and removing water mines left.

“Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

The U.S. Naval blockade “will now be lifted,” said Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump said that Iran’s enriched uranium stockpiles will be unearthed by the United States in close coordination and conjunction with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency and destroyed.

In terms of the financial compensation for the war demanded by Iran and the idea of investments suggested by the White House, Trump said “no money will be exchanged, until further notice.”

Trump also said he would be meeting his national security team at the White House “to make a final determination” on Friday.

Post Views: 91
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China urges immediate ceasefire, end to hostilities regarding...

March 24, 2026

WHO suspends Gaza operations after contractor killed

April 7, 2026

Non-U.S. extra-regional countries sustain military build-up in Western...

May 26, 2026

Addressing Food Insecurity: Collaborative Steps to Promote Conservation...

August 24, 2023

Afghan interior ministry removes Interpol branch from its...

September 22, 2025

Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger withdraw from ICC’s Rome...

September 23, 2025

China, Germany are close, mutually beneficial economic partners,...

February 13, 2026

AfDB president urges “polluter pays” principle in climate...

May 28, 2022

2 wild porcupines released into natural forests of...

May 26, 2026

Cameroon unveils measures to tackle youth unemployment

February 11, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.