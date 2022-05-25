Trending Now
Home NationalCrime Oshana police want help tracing suspect in weekend robbery of 6 Angolans
Oshana police want help tracing suspect in weekend robbery of 6 Angolans
Crime

Oshana police want help tracing suspect in weekend robbery of 6 Angolans

May 25, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, May 25 – Police have issued an appeal to the public to help trace Erastus Elias Sheefeni (27), a security guard who disappeared the morning before six Angolans were robbed at Hotel Destiny, Ongwediva on Sunday.

According to a police report on Wednesday by Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, Sheefeni was employed at Shilimela Security Services and had lived at Manchester United flats in Old Ongwediva for two weeks. He was born in Oshuungu village. And was supposed to have been on duty when the robbery occurred.

He left with a black service shotgun, two security company uniforms and a Nokia cellphone belonging to Hotel Destiny which was given to the security guard on duty to use.

Sheefeni is described as tall, fair in complexion and of medium weight. He speaks Oshiwambo, Afrikaans and English. He used to live in Windhoek.

Police cautioned that he is armed, considered to be dangerous and is wanted for questioning regarding the robbery.

Information should be provided to the nearest police station or contact Detective Inspector Haingura at 081 294 3368 or Detective Warrant Officer Josef at 081 244 5411. – Namibia Daily News

 

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.

Choose one of the prices suggested below:

Post Views: 273
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Caprivi Concerned Group members arrested for alleged secessionist...

July 9, 2018

Hostages freed in standoff with teen in Southern...

May 8, 2019

Abduction-accused teacher makes first court appearance at Keetmanshoop

June 15, 2018

Terrorists carrying out Easter blasts have link to...

April 26, 2019

Krönlein murder case postponed to December

November 1, 2018

Man on trial over paternity killing saga denies...

December 3, 2018

Woman raped and murdered at Nepara Winni village

October 30, 2018

Pre-sentencing evidence in Avid/SSC saga on Monday

June 10, 2018

Mariental police officer’s assault case postponed to February

November 29, 2018

Welding equipment stolen at a business in Ondangwa.

May 23, 2022