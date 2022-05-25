Oshana police want help tracing suspect in weekend robbery of 6 Angolans

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, May 25 – Police have issued an appeal to the public to help trace Erastus Elias Sheefeni (27), a security guard who disappeared the morning before six Angolans were robbed at Hotel Destiny, Ongwediva on Sunday.

According to a police report on Wednesday by Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, Sheefeni was employed at Shilimela Security Services and had lived at Manchester United flats in Old Ongwediva for two weeks. He was born in Oshuungu village. And was supposed to have been on duty when the robbery occurred.

He left with a black service shotgun, two security company uniforms and a Nokia cellphone belonging to Hotel Destiny which was given to the security guard on duty to use.

Sheefeni is described as tall, fair in complexion and of medium weight. He speaks Oshiwambo, Afrikaans and English. He used to live in Windhoek.

Police cautioned that he is armed, considered to be dangerous and is wanted for questioning regarding the robbery.

Information should be provided to the nearest police station or contact Detective Inspector Haingura at 081 294 3368 or Detective Warrant Officer Josef at 081 244 5411. – Namibia Daily News

