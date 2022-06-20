Police arrest man for shooting his brother at Okatope village in Ohangwena

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 20 June 2022 – Police have arrested a 65-year-old man on a charge of murder after shooting his brother, Johannes Hanghome (51), on Sunday at around 18h40 at the house of Phillip Hanghome in Okatope village, Ohangwena region.

According to Inspector Zachariah Amakali, the deceased allegedly came to the suspect’s house and started an argument with him which escalated into physical fighting. The suspect then went inside the house and came back outside with a firearm shooting the victim in the chest and right leg. The deceased died on the spot.

The deceased was allegedly known to be a problematic person towards his relatives. Next of kin have been informed. – Namibia Daily News