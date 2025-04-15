Trending Now
Unpacking the N$100 Million Transaction: A National Concern

April 15, 2025

Namibian oppositions calls for complete transparency and accountability regarding the mysterious loss of N$100 million associated with a disputed oil and gas initiative, referred to as “the Transaction.” The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) and its partners are involved in this project, which pertains to a 2022 deal where NAMCOR transferred N$100 million to Sungara Energies to secure ownership in Angolan oil blocks.

The Landless People’s Movement (LPM) characterizes this situation as a recurrent issue of state-owned entities mismanaging public funds without facing repercussions. The LPM has urged the government to improve accountability mechanisms and implement more effective deterrents.

George Kambala, a member of parliament from the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) party, labeled the transaction as an “unforgivable betrayal of the Namibian people” and cautioned about systemic governance breakdowns. The AR is insisting on complete public transparency, legal action against those responsible, and the establishment of an independent commission to investigate those involved and be brought to book.

By JK WaDisho

