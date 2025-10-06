Nictus Holdings expands footprint with new Build It Store in Rehoboth

Trending Now
BusinessFeature

October 6, 2025

Rehoboth, 7 Oct — Nictus Group is proud to announce the opening of a new Build It store in Rehoboth, marking a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to empowering communities through accessible building solutions.

Pending final preparations, the store is set to officially open its doors early 2026, bringing quality products, trusted service, and new employment opportunities to the region.

“We are thrilled to extend the Build It brand to Rehoboth,” said Francois Wahl, Director of Build It. “This expansion reflects our dedication to supporting local development and creating meaningful impact where it matters most.”

The new Build It Rehoboth store will offer a full range of building materials, hardware, and home improvement products, backed by the trusted service and values that have defined the Nictus Group for the past 80 years.

