Indonesia Navy to deploy drones, autonomous submarines to curb fuel use

JAKARTA, April 16– The Indonesian Navy plans to reduce fuel consumption by deploying drones and autonomous submarines in maritime patrol operations, Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Muhammad Ali said on Thursday.

Ali noted that electrically powered equipment will be fully utilized, while the Navy will gradually transition its warships to B50 biofuel, a 50-50 blend of diesel and palm oil, with necessary engine modifications.

The initiative aims to lower reliance on fossil fuels while maintaining operational readiness across patrol, logistics and troop transport missions.

Currently, Indonesian warships use B35 fuel, with the adoption of B50 to be carried out in stages.

The B50 mandate is scheduled to be implemented nationwide starting in July, as part of efforts to reduce fuel imports and enhance energy security.

Indonesia currently enforces a 40-percent biodiesel blend, known as B40. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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