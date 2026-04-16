15 killed, dozens injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

KIEV, April 16– Russia attacked Ukraine in the night between Wednesday and Thursday with missiles and drones, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens more, authorities reported.

In Kiev, four people were killed and 54 others injured, including police officers, healthcare workers and two foreign nationals, said the Kiev City Prosecutor’s Office.

The strikes caused widespread damage, hitting 17 apartment buildings, 10 private houses, a hotel, an office center, a car dealership, a petrol station, and a shopping mall.

In the southern city of Odesa, multiple waves of attacks killed eight people and injured 16, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration.

Several buildings were damaged, and over 300 windows were shattered. In the central Dnipropetrovsk region, three people were killed and 34 were wounded, according to the regional military administration.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched 659 combat drones and 44 missiles in the past 24 hours, with air defense intercepting 636 drones and 31 missiles. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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