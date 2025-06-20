Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica 5 African countries ink deal to promote natural diamonds
5 African countries ink deal to promote natural diamonds
AfricaFeatureInternational

5 African countries ink deal to promote natural diamonds

June 20, 2025

LUANDA, June 20  — Five African countries have signed the “Luanda Agreement” to defend and promote natural diamonds, pledging to contribute 1 percent of their annual sales revenue to fund a global marketing initiative for the sector.

Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil, and Gas Diamantino Azevedo made the announcement on Wednesday at a ministerial roundtable in Luanda, the Angolan capital.

Officials from Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo signed the agreement. These are the African diamond-producing countries that participated in the meeting.

“The formal signing of the Luanda Agreement is a historic milestone that represents a decisive joint step in defending and promoting natural diamonds. This agreement reflects our shared interests and responsibilities,” said Azevedo.

The Angolan minister explained that the governments of the signatory countries and other industry stakeholders commit to contributing the equivalent of 1 percent of annual revenues from rough diamond sales to finance a global marketing initiative under the leadership of the Natural Diamond Council.

Earlier, Domingos Margarido, executive director of the state-owned diamond company ENDIAMA, said in May that Angola’s diamond production in 2025 is forecast to reach 14.8 million carats, with expected revenues reaching 2.1 billion U.S. dollars.

Post Views: 61
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Trump’s “white genocide” image is from DR Congo,...

May 23, 2025

Namibia renews commitment to sustaining HIV response amid...

May 7, 2025

Ramaphosa  pledges to carry out land reform

January 8, 2018

Voters at various polling stations at Lusaka.

August 12, 2021

Chinese firm donates 30,000 surgical masks to Zambia...

June 25, 2021

SOUTH AFRICA-ECONOMY-GDP-SHRINKING.

March 22, 2021

U20 Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia beat Morocco...

February 28, 2021

World Peace Summit Calling for Concerted Action for...

September 21, 2021

Zambia closes public university due to student unruly...

April 5, 2019

Geingob Congratulates Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

November 2, 2020