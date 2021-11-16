Andriano Visagie pays respect to Armas

By Annakleta Haikera

WINDHOEK, 16 NOV – When it comes to support and making sure you keep your head up high, Andriano Visagie, doesnt hold words back at all. The radio presenter and TV personality congratulated Shivhute Armas after the veteran actor won the Best Actor award in Burkina Faso for his role in the film ‘Land of the Brave’. In Southern Africa.

He said “I was overwhelmed with so much joy. It’s the second time seeing and witnessing a Namibian win this Award. First myself ,Girley Jazama and now Armas Shivute.”

It appears that Namibian films are appreciated more abroad as opposed to in Namibia and that is a reality and a very sad one for that matter. according to Visagie and he has plenty to say.

“The amount of work put into a feature film in Namibia and the recognition it gets outside the country is not the same as it would receive outside. This when it gets recognized outside Namibia it speaks volumes of the quality of films we produce in Namibia and this require Namibian support to elevate it to the next level.”

Sadly a few Namibian actors are pushing the boundary and taking up space and going on a journey to represent the country on global stages.

“Government needs to realize that every nomination of a Namibian film at a festival or win speaks volumes of the potential investment for foreign film makers to come produce films in the country. Film is a multi billion dollar industry and can provide so much more job opportunities for Namibians so the support from local businesses and Government is of high importance.”

He added that there are institutions that have been established only to just look aside.

“We have the Film Commission and Arts Council supporting Artists but still in the aid of Namibian cinema reaching its peak or having more films on platforms like Netflix or having distributors requires money it requires investment thus Government needs to recognize the art and so should corporations.”

Moreover, Government is a fundamental aspect when it comes to the development and nurturing of art and more needs to be done.