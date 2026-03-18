Iran’s envoy denies new supreme leader being in Russia for treatment

MOSCOW, March 18– Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali on Tuesday denied the report that Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is receiving medical treatment in Russia.

The news about the supreme leader being in Russia for treatment is a “new psychological war,” Jalali said on X.

“Iranian leaders do not need to flee and hide in shelters; their place is on the streets among the people.”

Kuwaiti daily Al-Jarida reported over the weekend that Mojtaba Khamenei was transported to Russia on a military aircraft and had already undergone surgery at a private clinic, citing a high-ranking source close to the new supreme leader.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the report during his briefing on Monday. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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