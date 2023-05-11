Fly Etosha Plans to Re-Apply for Air Transport License, Overcoming Initial Setback

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, May 11 — Namibian airline hopeful, Fly Etosha, is determined to obtain an air transport license despite facing an initial rejection from the Namibian Transportation Commission. Founder William Ekandjo has expressed the company’s commitment to addressing the concerns raised by the commission, with the intention of re-applying for the license. The startup aims to establish itself as a competitive player in the aviation industry, offering domestic, regional, and international flights.

Fly Etosha initially sought to commence operations in June 2023, having applied for a scheduled and non-scheduled air service license earlier this year. The ambitious airline proposed a diverse fleet of 33 aircraft, including in-house regional planes, leased narrowbodies, and widebodies, with a projected investment of USD 37.6 million.

However, FlyNamibia, exercising its statutory rights, formally objected to Fly Etosha’s plans, citing concerns regarding safety, service quality, and reliability. The objection, lodged with the Transportation Commission of Namibia, faced public backlash, leading to FlyNamibia withdrawing its opposition.

Undeterred by the initial setback, Fly Etosha remains focused on its goal. William Ekandjo, a retired pilot and former acting senior flight operations manager at the now-defunct Air Namibia, expressed confidence in the startup’s ability to meet the requirements set forth by regulatory bodies. He emphasized the company’s determination to provide healthy competition in the aviation sector.

Fly Etosha is diligently working to address the concerns raised by the Transportation Commission of Namibia. Ekandjo stated that the necessary corrections are being made, and he anticipates re-applying for the air transport license within approximately a month.

The startup remains committed to meeting all requirements, both in terms of safety and financial stability. While acknowledging that raising funds is an ongoing consideration, Ekandjo reassured that Fly Etosha possesses the capacity to secure the necessary investments for its operations.

As Fly Etosha perseveres in its pursuit of an air transport license, the Namibian aviation industry awaits the emergence of a new player. The startup’s determination, coupled with Ekandjo’s extensive experience in the field, positions Fly Etosha as a potential force to be reckoned with.

With its comprehensive fleet plan and aspirations to provide domestic, regional, and international services, Fly Etosha aims to bring increased competition, choice, and innovation to the Namibian aviation market. As the company progresses through the regulatory process, the industry eagerly awaits the realization of its ambitious vision.

Despite facing an initial rejection, Fly Etosha is determined to re-apply for an air transport license, addressing concerns and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. The startup’s commitment to competition, safety, and satisfying all requirements positions it as a potential catalyst for growth and development in Namibia’s aviation sector. As the company works towards its goals, the industry watches with anticipation for Fly Etosha’s eventual entry into the skies.

– Namibia Daily News