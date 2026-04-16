Nedbank Namibia, Nedbank CIB and NamPower showcase sustainable framework financing at Cirrus Investor Conference

Swakopmund, April. 16 – – Nedbank Namibia and Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Namibia Power Corporation’s (NamPower) – Namibia’s national scale power utility provider – energy transition through sustainable, transparent and long‑term framework financing solutions at the 2026 Cirrus Investor Conference, where the strategic partnership with NamPower was highlighted.

The Cirrus Investor Conference, hosted annually by Cirrus Capital, has become a key platform connecting Namibian issuers, policymakers and state‑owned enterprises with regional and international investors. The conference focuses on unlocking long‑term capital for priority sectors such as energy, infrastructure, mining and logistics, while reinforcing Namibia’s investment credibility and governance frameworks.

During the ceremony, Nedbank CIB’s role, in conjunction with Nedbank Namibia, as advisor and arranger to NamPower, on the development of the national utility’s Sustainable Finance Fundraising Framework was outlined – this is a fundraising tool designed to align future funding raised with Namibia’s energy security, sustainability and socio‑economic development goals.

NamPower is Namibia’s national state‑owned power utility and plays a central role in generating, transmitting, supplying and trading electricity across the country. Operating across the full electricity value chain, NamPower is mandated to ensure reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity supply to support national development and regional power integration.

Nedbank Namibia Managing Director Martha Murorua said the collaboration with NamPower reflects a shared commitment to responsible capital mobilisation.

“Namibia’s energy future requires more than funding alone – it requires strong partnerships, clear governance and long‑term thinking. Nedbank is proud to work alongside NamPower to develop frameworks that help attract capital that supports energy security while delivering meaningful environmental and social outcomes for the country,” Murorua said.

“This milestone also further extends Nedbank’s sustainable finance leadership and demonstrates our continued commitment to fostering sustainable change on the African continent”, says Arvana Singh, Head of Sustainable Finance Solutions at Nedbank.

Central to this partnership is NamPower’s Sustainable Finance Fundraising Framework, which provides a clear and credible structure for raising green, social and sustainable funding. The framework defines eligible green, social and sustainable projects, guides funding decisions, commits to transparency and reporting, and ensures that investment is aligned with both national priorities and recognised international sustainable finance principles. NamPower elected to partner with Nedbank to develop this strategic framework.

The framework serves as a shared language between NamPower and the investment community, helping to build confidence and consistency in how capital is deployed. It enables NamPower to plan ahead – supporting new generation capacity, transmission infrastructure upgrades, energy storage solutions and expanded electricity access – while remaining focused on measurable positive impact.

A key feature of the framework is its emphasis on accountability and credibility. It has been independently reviewed by S&P Global through the issuance of a Second Party Opinion, providing external assurance to investors that the framework aligns with international sustainable finance standards. NamPower has also committed to ongoing impact and allocation reporting, reinforcing transparency as projects progress.

Murorua noted that platforms such as the Cirrus Investor Conference play an important role in strengthening investor confidence in Namibia.

“The Cirrus Investor Conference brings together the right stakeholders – issuers, policymakers and long‑term investors – around credible projects and robust frameworks. This is precisely the kind of environment where responsible capital can be mobilised effectively for national development,” she said.

As Namibia continues to expand renewable generation, modernise its electricity networks and build climate‑resilient infrastructure, partnerships between national institutions and financial sector players will remain critical. Through its collaboration with NamPower, Nedbank Namibia reiterated its commitment to supporting investments that balance economic growth, sustainability and long‑term resilience – ensuring that today’s funding decisions translate into lasting benefits for Namibia and its people.

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