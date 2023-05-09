Overcoming Disability: A Story of Perseverance and Hope

By Josef Kefas Sheehama

When life throws you a curveball, it can be difficult to adjust. For one man, becoming physically disabled at the age of 12 was a challenging transition. But after 15 years of struggling to accept the situation, he found a way to move forward and live a fulfilling life.

Adjusting to life with a disability can be a difficult journey, but it’s important to remember that you are still in control of your life. There are many ways to improve your independence, sense of empowerment, and outlook. No matter your disability, it’s entirely possible to overcome the challenges you face and enjoy a full and fulfilling life.

Before you can accept your disability, it’s important to allow yourself to grieve. It’s a major loss, and it’s okay to feel a range of unsettling emotions and fears. But don’t let these emotions take over your life. Try to let go of any embarrassment or fear of stigma. You are not defined by your disability.

For this man, it took 15 years to come to terms with his disability, but he didn’t let it define him. With over 21 years of banking experience, he served as Manager Credit, Branch Manager, and now Centralize Credit Head Office at a Commercial Bank. He holds numerous qualifications and is also the founder of a church since 2009. He is an Independent Economics and Business Researcher, having authored more than 126 articles in Economics and Business, and has served on a Northwest University panel for Green Hydrogen. His MBA thesis has been published in the International Journal of Current Research.

Despite his disability, he is living proof of how one can face any adversity and achieve the unachievable. He didn’t focus on what he was lacking but rather had gratitude for what he had and put it to the best use. He never shirked hard work and never lost confidence in himself. Every small step forward counts, and eventually, he got there.

Living with a disability isn’t easy, but it doesn’t have to be a tragedy. It’s important to stay realistic, be patient with yourself, and never lose hope. With the right mindset, it’s entirely possible to live a full and fulfilling life, regardless of any disability you may have. Remember, you are not alone. – Namibia Daily News