Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia 4 policemen killed, 2 injured in gun attack in NW Pakistan
4 policemen killed, 2 injured in gun attack in NW Pakistan
AsiaCurrent AffairsInternationalmilitaryPolice Reporttragedy

4 policemen killed, 2 injured in gun attack in NW Pakistan

February 26, 2026
ISLAMABAD, Feb. 26 — Four police personnel were killed and two others injured after unidentified gunmen attacked a patrol unit in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province late Wednesday, police said.
The incident took place in Bajaur district, where the district police were conducting routine patrol in the Nawagai Kalay area of Khar subdivision during the holy month of Ramadan, according to a statement.
Following the incident, an additional contingent of police, along with rescue teams, reached the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.
Police have launched a search operation in the area. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)
Post Views: 9
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

16 dead in blaze at Bangladeshi chemical warehouse,...

October 14, 2025

Fortifying the backbone of manufacturing through innovation

May 22, 2025

Namibia expresses concern over escalating situation in Middle...

April 18, 2024

Namibia and EU Join Forces to Build a...

November 1, 2023

Russia to repatriate citizens stranded in Cuba amid...

February 12, 2026

Russia says it won’t initiate escalation after nuclear...

February 10, 2026

5 Colombo-bound flights diverted to India’s Kerala due...

November 28, 2025

Scientists create record-efficiency material to turn waste heat...

September 18, 2025

China hopes Mexico to exercise caution on tariff...

September 12, 2025

9 dead, 5 missing in floods in central...

October 29, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.