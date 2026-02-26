4 policemen killed, 2 injured in gun attack in NW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 26 — Four police personnel were killed and two others injured after unidentified gunmen attacked a patrol unit in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province late Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Bajaur district, where the district police were conducting routine patrol in the Nawagai Kalay area of Khar subdivision during the holy month of Ramadan, according to a statement.

Following the incident, an additional contingent of police, along with rescue teams, reached the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Police have launched a search operation in the area. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)