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Namibia boosts rural connectivity with 2.6 mln USD investment
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Namibia boosts rural connectivity with 2.6 mln USD investment

April 16, 2026

WINDHOEK, April 16– Namibia is investing 42.1 million Namibian dollars (about 2.6 million U.S. dollars) to expand telecommunications infrastructure in rural and underserved areas, as part of efforts to boost digital inclusion and support inclusive economic growth, the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) has said.

The funding, disbursed under the second phase of Namibia’s Universal Service Fund, includes 32.3 million Namibian dollars awarded to Mobile Telecommunications Limited and 9.8 million Namibian dollars to Telecom Namibia.

The initiative is aimed at closing connectivity gaps in high-cost areas that are often overlooked by private investment, while supporting Namibia’s broader development goals under its Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6), the authority said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to CRAN, the project will see the deployment of radio access network towers at nine locations across six regions. The project is also expected to connect 15 public institutions, including schools and clinics, enabling better access to digital education, healthcare services, and e-government platforms.

As of March, about 39 percent of the planned work had been completed, with key milestones such as environmental assessments, power applications, and equipment procurement already achieved, the authority said, adding that construction is set to begin in May following the finalization of lease agreements and environmental clearances.

CRAN added that the rollout supports Namibia’s target of increasing internet penetration from 53 percent to 90 percent by 2030, as outlined in NDP6, which identifies digital infrastructure as a key enabler of economic transformation. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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