Germany ready to join actions securing Strait of Hormuz: media

BERLIN, April 16– Germany is prepared to participate in a potential mission to ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz by providing mine clearance and maritime reconnaissance capabilities, provided specific conditions are met, local media reported on Thursday.

According to the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to present this offer at a meeting in Paris on Friday.

Merz will outline Germany’s prerequisites for participation at the meeting, which include the complete cessation of hostilities, the launch of an international mission, a formal mandate preferably from the United Nations, and the approval of the German federal parliament, the Bundestag, the report said.

In addition to Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are also expected to attend the meeting. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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