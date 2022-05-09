Unlicenced driver involved in fatal road accident

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, May 9 – A woman from Oshaango village in the Ohangwena region died at the scene after she was hit by a motor vehicle along the Eenhana-Oshigambo road on Friday.

She was identified as Hileni Latoka Mutumbo (34).

According to a police report on the accident, a 37-year-old man was arrested for running over Mutumbo and he will be charged with culpable homicide, reckless driving and driving without a driving licence.

Her next of kin has been informed of her death. The man is expected to appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, police have identified three people who were killed in a road accident along the Omafo-Okalongo on Friday.

They were identified as Pukale Pawanifwa Hainghumbi (37), Joseph Linekela Ndjuluwa (49) and Simson Nghituwashiwe Nadipite Kandove (27).

Police investigations are continuing.