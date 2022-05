By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANSHOOP, May 9 – A Zimbabwean man was arrested on Saturday 07 May 2022 evening for possessing 562 grammes of cannabis.

The man was arrested at Wimpy Service Station in Keetmanshoop at Wimpy Service Station on the B1 road at 21h45.

The cannabis had a street value of N$28 100.

The suspect who resides in Rosh Pinah and was identified as Andrew Muzamu had no passport on him.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop magistrate’s court on Monday, 09 May.