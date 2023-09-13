UNAM Staff Netball Team Clinches Gold Medal

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 13 — In a riveting showcase of skill, teamwork, and sheer determination, the University of Namibia’s netball team, fondly known as the Kudus, etched their names in the annals of victory at the prestigious NBC Battle for All Tournament, held in Windhoek. With unwavering commitment and camaraderie, this dedicated squad of staff members clinched the coveted trophy and gold medals, basking in the glory of their remarkable achievement.

Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Frednard Gideon, eloquently applauded the Kudus for their triumphant return, acknowledging their indomitable spirit and prowess on the court.

The jubilation within the Kudus camp was palpable, as they relished the sweet taste of victory. Speaking on behalf of her teammates, Thusnelde Kamburona, the Kudus’ team captain, encapsulated their emotions, saying, “Winning the trophy at the NBC Battle of All-Tournament was an incredible feeling for both me and my team. We are overjoyed and proud of our achievement. We worked hard for this, and it’s a wonderful feeling to see our efforts pay off.”

She went on to explain that the journey leading up to this extraordinary triumph was not devoid of challenges. The team originated as a means for staff members to unwind and nurture their mental well-being. Despite demanding work schedules and various personal commitments, the Kudus persevered, dedicating themselves to regular practice sessions. This unwavering commitment, both on and off the court, undeniably contributed to their victorious ascent.

The Kudus possessed a secret weapon in the form of their unbreakable camaraderie. This bond among team members played a pivotal role in their on-court performance. It provided them with the support and motivation necessary to overcome gruelling practice sessions and fierce competition. They firmly believe that this sense of unity propelled them to outshine their adversaries, ultimately securing victory at the tournament, which included formidable opponents like Debmarine, Frans Indongo, NTA, Telecom, and Namwater in the finals.

The question that now lingers is: What lies ahead for the UNAM Kudus? The team captain confidently asserted that their triumph has ignited a fervour to aim higher in the future. She articulated, “Having savoured the sweetness of success, we are motivated to continue our journey and aspire to achieve even more remarkable feats.”

Their gaze is now firmly fixed on upcoming competitions, with particular anticipation for the SAUSSA games scheduled for December. The team exudes confidence and determination, with their ultimate goal extending beyond trophies. They seek to instil a culture of fitness and cooperation within UNAM, emphasizing the significance of team sports and physical well-being.

Sharing similar sentiments, Assistant Librarian and UNAM Staff Sport and Social Club (USSSC) Chairperson, Mr. Ronald Kanguti, expressed his belief in the potential and talent among colleagues. He emphasized that within the University, there are capable men and women, ready to shine on various stages.

The victory of the UNAM Kudus not only symbolizes their athletic prowess but also their dedication to fostering unity, well-being, and a winning spirit within the University community.