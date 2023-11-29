Namibia Qualify for 2024 T20 World Cup

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 29 — Namibia’s national cricket team, the Eagles, has clinched their place in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup following a decisive 58-run triumph over Tanzania in Windhoek on Tuesday. This victory extends Namibia’s perfect record to five wins in as many matches, ensuring a top-two finish in the African qualifying table.

This marks Namibia’s third consecutive qualification for the T20 World Cup. Their debut in the UAE in 2021 saw them advance to the Super 12 stage, while last year in Australia, they were eliminated in the first-round group stage.

The 2023 Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in the United States and the West Indies. Namibia will be joined by Uganda, Kenya, and Zimbabwe from Africa, along with the top 10 teams from the ICC Men’s T20 World Rankings, two teams from the Global Qualifier play-off, and four teams from the Regional Finals.

Next Steps for Namibia

With qualification secured, Namibia is now gearing up for the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup. The team will engage in a series of warm-up matches against fellow T20 World Cup qualifiers in the lead-up to the tournament.

Beyond the T20 World Cup, Namibia has its sights set on the Cricket World Cup in 2027, where they will co-host the event with South Africa and Zimbabwe. This presents a significant opportunity for Namibia to showcase its cricketing prowess on the global stage.

Statement from Cricket Namibia President Rudie van Vuuren

Expressing pride in the team’s achievements, Cricket Namibia President Rudie van Vuuren commended the players, coach Pierre de Bruyn, and captain Gerhard Erasmus. He highlighted the team’s professional approach and the impact of having a well-organized setup, emphasizing its pivotal role in tournament success.

Looking Forward

While Namibia celebrates its qualification, Uganda, Kenya, and Zimbabwe are still in contention to secure spots in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup. These three teams will play their final qualifying matches this week.

Anticipation is building for the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, where Namibia aims to build on their recent success and make a formidable impact, showcasing its cricketing prowess on the global stage.