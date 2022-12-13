UN peacekeepers join Central African Republic troops to repel rebel attack

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 12 — UN peacekeepers and Central African Republic (CAR) troops have beat back an attack by a coalition of rebel groups near a temporary base, a UN spokesman said on Monday.

Peacekeepers from the UN mission known as MINUSCA escaped without casualties, said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

However, a UN vehicle parked near the base, about 90 km northeast of Bambari in Ouaka prefecture, was hit several times by gunfire during the weekend attack. Ouaka is in south-central CAR.

Haq blamed the attack on the Coalition of Patriots for Change, an alliance of CAR rebel groups.

Following reports the Coalition of Patriots for Change was mobilizing in northernmost Vakaga prefecture, MINUSCA reinforced its presence in Birao and conducted an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission on Monday, the spokesman said.

Also Monday, Haq said MINUSCA and the CAR government signed the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation framework for 2023-2027.

“This is our main tool for the planning and implementation of UN activities in-country in support of the 2030 Agenda,” he said, referring to the plan to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. (Xinhua)