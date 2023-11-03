Rebuilding Trust: Africa’s Quest for Inclusive Social Contracts

Staff Reporter

Addis Ababa, November 3 – The Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Claver Gatete, emphasized the need for a new social contract that promotes fair and equal opportunities for all citizens to drive sustainable development in Africa. Gatete made this call during a meeting of experts and policymakers in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, held under the theme, “Building New Social Contracts in Africa: Choices to fulfil Developmental Aspirations.”

In his address, Gatete stressed that governments must elevate their commitment to forging new social contracts that ensure equal rights and opportunities for all citizens while integrating employment, sustainable development, and social protection. These contracts are vital in achieving a more inclusive and equitable society.

The Committee on Social Policy, Poverty, and Gender, an intergovernmental body comprised of experts and policymakers, provides guidance and advice to the Gender, Poverty, and Social Policy Division of the ECA on its work and engagement with Member States.

**Fostering a New Social Contract**

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has proposed a “new social contract for a new era.” Gatete highlighted the importance of focusing on the levers necessary to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). High-quality education and lifelong learning can act as catalysts in advancing multiple SDGs. Gatete emphasized that the effectiveness of education in building new social contracts depends on affordability, accessibility, and applicability, which can make education policies more efficient, equitable, and inclusive.

To make education more affordable, Gatete suggested providing subsidies and cash transfers to alleviate the financial burden on the less privileged. He also emphasized redesigning education programs to improve quality, strengthen institutional credibility, and align education with employable skills.

Recognizing that Africa’s future will be significantly influenced by climate change, demographic shifts, rapid urbanization, and digital transformation, Gatete emphasized that how these challenges are managed will determine their impact on the continent. In Africa, social spending on health and education has often fallen below the recommended levels set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Gatete advocated for a “whole-of-society” approach that fosters trust between the government and its citizens, resulting in policies that provide equal opportunities, promote intergenerational mobility, and reduce poverty. He called for identifying urgent and practical measures to enhance efficiency in public spending and promote more inclusive development, all aimed at establishing a new social contract in Africa.

During the meeting, Dhaoui Mohamed from Tunisia, the Outgoing Chair of the Fourth Bureau, commended the ECA and the Bureau secretariat for their support in advancing the “leaving no one behind” agenda. He emphasized that the current theme, “Building forward better towards an inclusive and resilient future in the context of COVID-19,” and the actionable conclusions and recommendations of the Committee demonstrate the commitment of African governments to implement Agenda 2030 despite the challenges posed by various crises.

The incoming Chair of the Fifth Session of the Committee on Social Policy, Poverty, and Gender, Florence Ayisi from Ghana, stressed the urgency for African governments and other stakeholders to mobilize and deliver social contracts grounded in human rights to rebuild trust and social cohesion. Ayisi noted that persistent poverty, hunger, lack of access to healthcare and education, income insecurity, growing inequalities, injustices, and a lack of confidence in institutions underpin much of the unease in Africa.

Ms. Ayisi urged governments to accelerate actions to achieve the SDGs and leave no one behind by adopting resilient, sustainable, inclusive, and climate-resilient development pathways transparently and inclusively. The adoption of such measures is seen as vital in addressing historic inequalities and injustices and in building new social contracts that promote greater inclusion and sustainability on the continent.