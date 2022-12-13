Zelensky proposes 3 steps for peace in Ukraine

KIEV, Dec. 12 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday proposed three steps to “accelerate the coming of peace” to Ukraine, the presidential press service reported.

In his address to the Group of Seven (G7) online summit, Zelensky said the first step entitled “new force” envisages increasing defense support for Ukraine, including tanks, rocket artillery and long-range missiles.

“It will not allow escalation from the Russian’s side,” Zelensky said.

The second step named “new resilience” stipulates maintaining the financial, energy and social stability of Ukraine next year by providing Kiev with new assistance, he added.

Under the last step of “new diplomacy”, Ukraine will use diplomacy to bring the liberation of its people and territories closer, Zelensky said.

He suggested convening a Global Peace Formula Summit to discuss the 10-point plan for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict proposed by Kiev last month.

Zelensky also proposed Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine during the Christmas holiday season and ensure a lasting cessation of hostilities.

Earlier in the day, G7 leaders held virtual talks focusing on jointly addressing global challenges. The online meeting was joined by Zelensky. (Xinhua)