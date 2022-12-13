Trending Now
Home InternationalEurope Zelensky proposes 3 steps for peace in Ukraine
Zelensky proposes 3 steps for peace in Ukraine
Europe

Zelensky proposes 3 steps for peace in Ukraine

December 13, 2022

KIEV, Dec. 12 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday proposed three steps to “accelerate the coming of peace” to Ukraine, the presidential press service reported.
In his address to the Group of Seven (G7) online summit, Zelensky said the first step entitled “new force” envisages increasing defense support for Ukraine, including tanks, rocket artillery and long-range missiles.
“It will not allow escalation from the Russian’s side,” Zelensky said.
The second step named “new resilience” stipulates maintaining the financial, energy and social stability of Ukraine next year by providing Kiev with new assistance, he added.
Under the last step of “new diplomacy”, Ukraine will use diplomacy to bring the liberation of its people and territories closer, Zelensky said.
He suggested convening a Global Peace Formula Summit to discuss the 10-point plan for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict proposed by Kiev last month.
Zelensky also proposed Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine during the Christmas holiday season and ensure a lasting cessation of hostilities.
Earlier in the day, G7 leaders held virtual talks focusing on jointly addressing global challenges. The online meeting was joined by Zelensky. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 11
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Russia registers highest daily count of COVID-19-related deaths

October 5, 2021

Russian air defenses destroy “unknown drone” targeting its...

May 22, 2018

Croatia to introduce COVID certificates for health and...

September 29, 2021

Many UK workers lack access to decent toilets:...

November 19, 2018

Ukraine tightens border crossing rules to contain Delta...

July 30, 2021

BMW presents car built from recycled materials.

September 7, 2021

U.S. academic calls Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports...

April 6, 2018

UK records another 40,004 new coronavirus cases

November 21, 2021

Thousands of people protest in Brussels against new...

December 6, 2021

Pope says NATO may have caused Russia’s moves...

May 7, 2022