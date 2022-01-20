Uganda urges Africa to unite in UN Security Council reform negotiations

KAMPALA, Jan. 20 — Uganda on Wednesday urged African countries to remain united as the continent continues to push for reforms at the UN Security Council.

Henry Okello Oryem, Uganda’s minister of state in charge of international affairs, made the call here while opening a meeting of senior officials from member countries of the African Union (AU) Committee of 10 in charge of promoting the common African position in the intergovernmental negotiations at the United Nations.

“I wish to reiterate that Uganda’s support and commitment to reform as espoused in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration is unwavering, as it is the only viable option to redress the historical injustice done to the African continent,” Oryem said at the meeting preceding a ministerial meeting scheduled for Thursday.

The AU resolved at Ezulwini Consensus in 2005 which called for a more democratic and representative UN which includes Africans.

“As such, Africa should remain cohesive and to continue to speak with one voice in the unity of purpose on all aspects of the reform process,” Oryem said.

Other countries attending the meeting in Kampala included Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, the Republic of Congo, Namibia, Zambia, Libya, Algeria, Sierra Leone, and Senegal. (Xinhua)