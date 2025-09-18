Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Nigerian president lifts 6-month emergency rule in oil-rich Rivers State
Nigerian president lifts 6-month emergency rule in oil-rich Rivers State
AfricaENERGYInternational

Nigerian president lifts 6-month emergency rule in oil-rich Rivers State

September 18, 2025

ABUJA, Sept. 18  — Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has announced an end to a six-month emergency rule in the country’s oil-rich Rivers State, following a truce in a prolonged political impasse.

In a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, Tinubu directed Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the deputy governor, and members of the State House of Assembly to resume duties on Thursday, marking the end of the emergency rule headed by a sole administrator since March 18.

The decision followed the “restoration of peace and order in the state,” the Nigerian leader said, noting that the state of emergency would cease from midnight Wednesday.

While proclaiming the emergency rule in March, Tinubu had highlighted various reasons for the decision, including “a total paralysis of governance in Rivers State, which had led to the governor of Rivers State and the House of Assembly being unable to work together.”

Critical economic assets of the state, including oil pipelines, were allegedly vandalized, and the State House of Assembly was reportedly crisis-ridden, with members divided into two groups.

The president recalled that only four members worked with the governor, while 27 members opposed him.

The latter group supported the speaker of the local parliament. “That serious constitutional impasse brought governance in the state to a standstill.

Even the Supreme Court, in one of its judgments in a series of cases filed by the executive and the legislative arms of Rivers State against each other, held that there was no government in Rivers State.

My intervention, along with that of other well-meaning Nigerians, to resolve the conflict proved abortive, as both sides remained rigidly entrenched in their positions, to the detriment of peace and the state’s development,” the president said.

With the crisis resolved and calm restored, Tinubu emphasized the importance of returning to democratic governance and institutional stability in Rivers State. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 14
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Botswana launches second national risk assessment on money...

November 8, 2022

South African finance minister backs new Zimbabwean currency

January 18, 2019

Egypt confirms 348 new cases, 7 deaths of...

May 4, 2020

South Sudan inks deal with UN to boost...

February 28, 2019

Seven killed as boat capsizes on Lake Victoria

September 23, 2021

U.S.-Venezuela tensions mount over military buildup, drug dispute

September 9, 2025

Police detain opposition lawmakers in Indian capital

August 11, 2025

China-U.S. wartime friendship marked in New York symphony

September 1, 2025

Twelve civilians killed in clashes between army and...

September 27, 2021

First President of Zambia H.E Dr. Kenneth D....

June 15, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.